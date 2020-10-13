Join or Sign In

That's Camping! for iOS

By Matthew Landauer $1.99

By Matthew Landauer

Find campsites near you in New South Wales, Australia. With over 250 campsites it covers camping on public, common land such as National Parks, State Forests and Local Council land.

It's beautifully simple. Gives you just the information that you need when you need it.

See what facilities each campsite has - Does it have drinking water? Are there toilets? Can I take my caravan there? Is there no car access at all so that it's really quiet?

It works completely offline, even when you're in the middle of nowhere far far away from a mobile phone tower. All the campsite information is on your phone. Even the map works offline.

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

