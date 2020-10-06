Play a creative, free game together with your kids, friends and family. Unleash your creativity, have some coloring fun with the whole family and share your work with friends and relatives! It is also a great app for grandparents, color together with your grandchildren, share the work with mom or dad when they are away from home.

Please remember to be a responsible parent - do not overuse this app in a "keep kids busy all day long" mode. As a parent of three (1y, 7y, 10y old) I know this can be tempting. But it is better if you play together with them, use Coloring Book app to make a coloring contest, make an e-card that is sent over an email to a friend, colleague from school or a distant relative.

Do take some time to discuss with your younger kids what actually is on the image, how does the car work, where engine is located, what are the types and models of cars an so on. Start a discussion where giraffes live, what are other animals from that continent, what do the eat, how long they live, etc...

All the images are free for private use only. If you want to use them for any commercial purposes please let me know.

Credits:

Icons & screenshots are designed by Freepik.com (http://www.freepik.com) & all-free-download (http://all-free-download.com)