PLACE FINDER

Complete information about nearby places (adress with map, users rating, route, website, phone number)

Some of supported types:

Restaurant / Bar / Night club / Lodging / Hotel / Museum / Pharmacy / ATM / Bank / Gas station / Car Repair / Police / Post Office / Shops / Hair Care / Parkings / Hospitals

EVENTS

Event manager with with full information (adress, data, frscription) about the events in Thailand linke: concerts (Thai Music), events, performance

WEATHER

14 days, detailed weather forecast for every of Thailand cities.

MAP

Interactive map of the cities and places with geolocation (GPS) and compass

TRIPS

Thailand trips added and recommended by users with: interactive map & route and POIs, trip photos, description, distance

Thailand (), officially the Kingdom of Thailand () is a country in Southeast Asia with coasts on the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. It borders Myanmar (Burma) to the northwest, Laos to the northeast, Cambodia to the southeast and Malaysia to the south.

With great food, a tropical climate, fascinating culture and great beaches, Thailand is a magnet for travellers the world over. Recommended places in Thailand:

Bangkok Thailand's bustling, frenetic capital, known among the Thai as Krung Thep

Ayutthaya a historical city, UNESCO World Heritage Site and old capital of Siam

Chiang Mai de facto capital of Northern Thailand and the heart of Lanna culture

Chiang Rai gateway to the Golden Triangle, ethnic minorities and mountain trekkings

Kanchanaburi home of the bridge over the River Kwai and numerous World War II museums

Nakhon Ratchasima largest city of the Isaan region

Pattaya one of the main tourist destinations, known for its outrageous nightlife

Sukhothai Thailand's first capital, with amazing ruins still

Surat Thani home of the Srivijaya Empire, gateway to the Samui archipelago

Chumphon between Bangkok and Phuket in the gulf, gateway to Kho Tao

Nakhon Pathom - north clockwise from Bangkok ,where Buddhism first came to Thailand.

Hua Hin - A famous beach resort town in Thailand, where is many attractions.