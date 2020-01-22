Best app for residents. Are you looking for thai music events or pharmacy? Find everything in less then 3 seconds! Start using our Smart Guide Thailand. It's free :)
Thailand Smart Guide is a mobile app for residents and travelers, that helps to find nearby attractions, restaurants, pharmacies or shops. App works in all Thai cities
PLACE FINDER
Complete information about nearby places (adress with map, users rating, route, website, phone number)
Some of supported types:
Restaurant / Bar / Night club / Lodging / Hotel / Museum / Pharmacy / ATM / Bank / Gas station / Car Repair / Police / Post Office / Shops / Hair Care / Parkings / Hospitals
EVENTS
Event manager with with full information (adress, data, frscription) about the events in Thailand linke: concerts (Thai Music), events, performance
WEATHER
14 days, detailed weather forecast for every of Thailand cities.
MAP
Interactive map of the cities and places with geolocation (GPS) and compass
TRIPS
Thailand trips added and recommended by users with: interactive map & route and POIs, trip photos, description, distance
Thailand (), officially the Kingdom of Thailand () is a country in Southeast Asia with coasts on the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. It borders Myanmar (Burma) to the northwest, Laos to the northeast, Cambodia to the southeast and Malaysia to the south.
With great food, a tropical climate, fascinating culture and great beaches, Thailand is a magnet for travellers the world over. Recommended places in Thailand:
Bangkok Thailand's bustling, frenetic capital, known among the Thai as Krung Thep
Ayutthaya a historical city, UNESCO World Heritage Site and old capital of Siam
Chiang Mai de facto capital of Northern Thailand and the heart of Lanna culture
Chiang Rai gateway to the Golden Triangle, ethnic minorities and mountain trekkings
Kanchanaburi home of the bridge over the River Kwai and numerous World War II museums
Nakhon Ratchasima largest city of the Isaan region
Pattaya one of the main tourist destinations, known for its outrageous nightlife
Sukhothai Thailand's first capital, with amazing ruins still
Surat Thani home of the Srivijaya Empire, gateway to the Samui archipelago
Chumphon between Bangkok and Phuket in the gulf, gateway to Kho Tao
Nakhon Pathom - north clockwise from Bangkok ,where Buddhism first came to Thailand.
Hua Hin - A famous beach resort town in Thailand, where is many attractions.
