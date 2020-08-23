Best Fishing Lakes and Species application for Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas Lakes!

Whether you are an avid angler or trying for the first time to catch fish, our fishing lakes app is not only useful to show the top lakes out there but also stocked with variety of fishing information around your place.

App has all the fishing lakes information up-to-date from lake depth, lake coverage, lake facilities etc.

Lake Search by name.

Draw custom routes on map.

Add Unlimited Favourites of Fishing Spots.

Add New Lakes and all necessary details.

Share information via. Emails.

Find map addresses with a single tap on map.

Tag photos to Favorites.

Measure Distance from 1 lake to another.

No internet connection required to view lake information.

Also Search for nearest Hotels, Restaurants, Campgrounds, Amenities, Attractions, Picnic Areas around the Lakes. This feature requires internet/wifi connection to work.

What are you waiting for? Grab the pole and be the first to create a new fish catch record.