Texas Hold'em Poker for Android

By Haolan Qin Free

Developer's Description

By Haolan Qin

The HeadsUp Casino invites you to come play some No Limit Texas Hold'em Poker. It won't cost you a penny but we guarantee you will have a blast!

Offline Texas Hold'em you vs. your Android phone

Stunning graphics that look amazing on your Android phones and tablets of all shapes and sizes. A smart poker engine that's fun to play against. And best of all, all of the poker chips are FREE. If you happen to lose your chips, we will refill your chip stack free of charge!

A brand new UI for tablets. Check it out for yourself!

We have redone ALL of our graphic assets for high resolution screens such as Samsung S series phones, HTC One series and Nexus tablets. You will be pleasantly surprised how sharp everything looks now.

In addition to adding a totally different and gorgeous tablet UI, we have made the phone UI a lot better while keeping the similarity with the old UI.

What's new in version 3.3

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 3.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
