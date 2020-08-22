Calculate the probability of winning a poker hand in any given situation, only based on your own hand! Texas Hold'em Odds Trainer provides an intuitive and simple interface to quickly set up any board, and learn the probability and pot odds for those situations. This way you can learn and memorize large amounts of hands whenever you have 5 or 10 minutes to spare. It also lets you practice and memorize situations by having to guess and be scored on random hands. Starting hands are ranked and nicknamed in a separate mode. When advanced mode is enabled, statistics for the distribution per category of hands is also available to help you better understand the strength of a particular hand. Texas Hold'em Odds Trainer is perfect for the recreational player that wishes to improve his or hers understanding of the statistical aspects of this beautiful game. The probabilities provided in the app are based on an advanced randomized simulation of typically one hundred thousand games or more. Download today and improve your poker skills immediately!