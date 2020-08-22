Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Texas Hold'em Odds Trainer for iOS

By Arne A. Baste Free

Developer's Description

By Arne A. Baste

Calculate the probability of winning a poker hand in any given situation, only based on your own hand! Texas Hold'em Odds Trainer provides an intuitive and simple interface to quickly set up any board, and learn the probability and pot odds for those situations. This way you can learn and memorize large amounts of hands whenever you have 5 or 10 minutes to spare. It also lets you practice and memorize situations by having to guess and be scored on random hands. Starting hands are ranked and nicknamed in a separate mode. When advanced mode is enabled, statistics for the distribution per category of hands is also available to help you better understand the strength of a particular hand. Texas Hold'em Odds Trainer is perfect for the recreational player that wishes to improve his or hers understanding of the statistical aspects of this beautiful game. The probabilities provided in the app are based on an advanced randomized simulation of typically one hundred thousand games or more. Download today and improve your poker skills immediately!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now