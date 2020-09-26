Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Texas A&M Hotel for Android

By INTELITY Apps Free

Developer's Description

By INTELITY Apps

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center app gives you unique insight into our AAA Four-Diamond rated hotel, helps you plan for your visit, contains hotel information and much more! From the convenience of this app you can:

-Access mobile key for guest room prior to hotel arrival

-Submit all guest requests for hotel stay

-Order and schedule room service

-Sign up for hotel reward clubs to receive special benefits

-Discover College Station local attractions

-Utilize local maps and directions

-Review hotel information of amenities and services

-View on-site dining outlet menus

-Book your next stay

-Insight in our sustainability efforts

We look forward to introducing you to Howdy Hospitality!

The Doug Pitcock '49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center is located on the beautiful and historic Texas A&M campus. Housed in a striking glass tower across from Kyle Field and near the Memorial Student Center, the hotel and conference center provides stunning accommodations to host current and former students and their parents, wedding celebrations, meetings and conferences, Aggie football fans and visitors doing business with the university.

Our College Station hotel is contemporary, luxurious and spacious, with AAA Four-Diamond rated 250 upscale guest rooms and suites, a stunning ballroom and expansive and flexible meeting rooms. With multiple dining outlets featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, plus free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, business center and more, the Texas A&M Hotel has everything todays discerning traveler needs for a restful and rejuvenating trip to College Station.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.20.0-16

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 4.20.0-16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now