Code Maroon is the official safety app of Texas A&M University - College Station. It is the only app that integrates with Texas A&M University - College Station's safety and security systems. University Police has worked to develop a unique app that provides students, faculty and staff with added safety on the Texas A&M University - College Station campus. The app will send you important safety alerts and provide instant access to campus safety resources.
Code Maroon features include:
- Emergency Contacts: Contact the correct services for the Texas A&M University - College Station area in case of an emergency or a non-emergency concern
- Mobile Bluelight: Send your location to Texas A&M University - College Station security in real-time in case of a crisis
- Friend Walk: Send your location to a friend through email or SMS on your device. Once the friend accepts the Friend Walk request, the user picks their destination and their friend tracks their location in real time; they can keep an eye on them to make sure they make it safely to their destination.
- Safety Toolbox: Enhance your safety with the set of tools provided in one convenient app.
- Campus Map: Navigate around the Texas A&M University - College Station area.
- Transit Map: Find transit routes currently in service.
- Emergency Plans: Campus emergency documentation that can prepare you for disasters or emergencies. This can be accessed even when users arent connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data.
- Safety notifications: Receive instant notifications and instructions from campus safety when on-campus emergencies occur.
- Campus safety resources: access all important safety resources in one convenient app.
Download today and ensure that youre prepared in the event of an emergency.