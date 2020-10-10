Join or Sign In

Texas A&M - Code Maroon for Android

By Texas A&M University - Division of IT Free

By Texas A&M University - Division of IT

Code Maroon is the official safety app of Texas A&M University - College Station. It is the only app that integrates with Texas A&M University - College Station's safety and security systems. University Police has worked to develop a unique app that provides students, faculty and staff with added safety on the Texas A&M University - College Station campus. The app will send you important safety alerts and provide instant access to campus safety resources.

Code Maroon features include:

- Emergency Contacts: Contact the correct services for the Texas A&M University - College Station area in case of an emergency or a non-emergency concern

- Mobile Bluelight: Send your location to Texas A&M University - College Station security in real-time in case of a crisis

- Friend Walk: Send your location to a friend through email or SMS on your device. Once the friend accepts the Friend Walk request, the user picks their destination and their friend tracks their location in real time; they can keep an eye on them to make sure they make it safely to their destination.

- Safety Toolbox: Enhance your safety with the set of tools provided in one convenient app.

- Campus Map: Navigate around the Texas A&M University - College Station area.

- Transit Map: Find transit routes currently in service.

- Emergency Plans: Campus emergency documentation that can prepare you for disasters or emergencies. This can be accessed even when users arent connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data.

- Safety notifications: Receive instant notifications and instructions from campus safety when on-campus emergencies occur.

- Campus safety resources: access all important safety resources in one convenient app.

Download today and ensure that youre prepared in the event of an emergency.

What's new in version 1.0

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
