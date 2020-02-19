Texas A&M University invites you to Aggieland Saturday, an annual campus-wide open house for prospective students and their families. During this one day, you can meet current students, tour the dorms, visit libraries and computer labs and see what Texas A&M has to offer you. You can also learn more about our colleges and majors, get information about admission and pick up some financial aid and scholarship information, too.

You could spend 52 Saturdays working, cleaning your room or mowing the yard. Why not spend one

Saturday in Aggieland? Registration is recommended but not required. So bring your family and friends, and we'll see you in Aggieland on Saturday, February 10, 2018.