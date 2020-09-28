Risk Prevention Pregnancy and Childbirth Planned and Anticipatory (REGITA) is a computer model that is used for early detection of pregnancy complication and the prevention and planning of childbirth in a comprehensive and anticipatory based on risk factors occurrence on far variable and variable between pregnancy and childbirth complication are based on test results that have the risk factors and recommendations that will be given to pregnant women.

Author : Dr. Wayan Aryawati, SKM, M.Kes