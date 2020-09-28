Join or Sign In

Test Childbirth & Pregnancy Complication for Android

regitaapp

By regitaapp

Risk Prevention Pregnancy and Childbirth Planned and Anticipatory (REGITA) is a computer model that is used for early detection of pregnancy complication and the prevention and planning of childbirth in a comprehensive and anticipatory based on risk factors occurrence on far variable and variable between pregnancy and childbirth complication are based on test results that have the risk factors and recommendations that will be given to pregnant women.

Author : Dr. Wayan Aryawati, SKM, M.Kes

What's new in version 1.0

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
