Tennis Score & Card is an application to record and analyze tennis scores.

Registered scores can be shared by SNS, etc.

Also, you can create a Player Card like a professional player and share it by SNS, etc.

[Note]

With this application, you can register up to 3 scores and register up to 4 players free of charge. If you want to register more than 4 scores or if you want to register more than 5 players, you need to follow the procedure for In-App Purchases.

[Major Functions]

You can register the scores of tennis singles games and doubles games.

The number of sets and the number of games per set can be entered according to the rules of competitions that have taken place.

Since scores can be entered easily by simply pressing a key, you can enter the score even during the game.

Information that can be registered and looked up is as follows.

- 1st Service: Number of Aces, Number of Double Faults, Success Rate, Point Recovery Rate

- 2nd Service: Number of Aces, Number of Double Faults, Success Rate, Point Recovery Rate

- Number of Winners

- Number of Net Points, Number of Successes

- Number of Break Points, Number of Breaks

- Number of Unforced Errors

- Total Points

You can display results of opponents and grades on the surface from registered scores.

With registered scores, you can do the following.

- Print them out with a printer.

- Save them as images.

- They can be uploaded as images to Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Flickr, Line, etc.

(If these applications are installed. Also, if the application is compatible with iOS App Extensions, they can be uploaded as images.)

You can create your own Player Card from registered photos and information.

With created Player Card, you can do the following.

- Print it out with a printer.

- Save it as images.

- It can be uploaded as images to Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Flickr, Line, etc.

(If these applications are installed.)

