Tenders In Algeria dztenders.com official App for Android

By Rym Services Express Free

Why sign up to DZTENDERS.COM ?

We offer the most complete information service on the market, including:

1- Details of All the Notices of National and International Calls for tender for public and private sector marketplaces in your industry sector, at a national level.

2- Details of All the Outcomes, such as: Awards, Retractions, Cancellations., Updates, Extensions, Final Calls, Terminations, Decisions, and even auctions.

3- The daily NEWSLETTER in which you will receive an overview of the Notices of Calls for Tender and the outcomes in your industry sector.

4- Real time mobile app Notification.

5- Legal advice service: a lawyer is available to offer advice and help with the regulations and procedures in force in public sector markets.

6- A telephone helpline 6/7 days, where our operators are ready to answer all your questions.

What's new in version 1.6

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
