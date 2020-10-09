Why sign up to DZTENDERS.COM ?

We offer the most complete information service on the market, including:

1- Details of All the Notices of National and International Calls for tender for public and private sector marketplaces in your industry sector, at a national level.

2- Details of All the Outcomes, such as: Awards, Retractions, Cancellations., Updates, Extensions, Final Calls, Terminations, Decisions, and even auctions.

3- The daily NEWSLETTER in which you will receive an overview of the Notices of Calls for Tender and the outcomes in your industry sector.

4- Real time mobile app Notification.

5- Legal advice service: a lawyer is available to offer advice and help with the regulations and procedures in force in public sector markets.

6- A telephone helpline 6/7 days, where our operators are ready to answer all your questions.