TempoMaster: GPS Speedometer/Odometer & Car Finder for Android

By Gunnar Daehling Free

Developer's Description

By Gunnar Daehling

Easily avoid speed-related incidents with TempoMaster!

Now with Vmax planner

Drive any course of your choice and set up your own speed signs at home on the map.

TempoMaster is an offline GPS speedometer that displays in realtime your current car speed and the maximum allowed speed for that zone. Many navigational apps don't have speedometers included (i.e. Google Maps), thus TempoMaster is an excellent addition that helps you respect the law and avoid any radar fees.

It integrates perfectly with other navigational maps as it can be shown overlayed on top of other apps. The realtime data is provided by OpenStreetMap (OSM) and you can also make direct edits in the private Database from TempoMaster. Can be started offline and even via Bluetooth.

Features

Display of the currently driven speed

Display of the maximum permissible speed

Comparison of the two speeds

GPS Speedometer and odometer

Display either digital or analog / digital

Car finder

GPS Speedometer/Odometer is very accurate

Evaluation of the comparison of the two speeds

Speed indicator in green, yellow, red

The app works offline while driving

Additional start of another app possible

various display variants

Overlay or full screen

usable worldwide

automatic start/stop with Bluetooth

GPX tracking

GPX files of the last 20 rides available

GPX export manually or by email (own GMail account)

Map with all danger zones (e.g. speed camera, radar stations) in the OSM

Find a parked vehicle

Location transfer with prepared SMS

Optional acoustic warning

Warning when exceeding the tolerance limit

Warning when falling below the tolerance limit

Tolerance limit arbitrary selectable

Announcement of the permissible maximum speed

Never again search the car with the Car Finder

High Speed Databases

OSM database, data download directly in the app

Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH) weekly new

Evaluation of the tags maxspeed, maxspeed:forward, maxspeed:backward

Updates are only possible with free access to the OSM service

Otherwise, the status of the database remains unchanged

Update other countries with additional tool

Download additional tool on the homepage (with instructions)

Data transfer with integrated FTP module

Private database for own limit storage

Storage directly while driving

These points can also be deleted or changed

Restrictions after 14 days of trial

Tolerance until the warning is fixed at 5 km/h

Scaling of the overlays fixed at 100%

Announcement the maximum speed is eliminated

Update the OSM data only possible with additional tool

The additional tool is available free of charge

Manual mode with private database is eliminated

Some display variants removed

Car finder disabled

Additional functions (see above) deactivated

GPS Speedometer and odometer always stays active

These restrictions are eliminated in the pro version. This can be purchased in the setup menu.

Wed love to hear from you so leave a review and tell us what can I do to make this the

best GPS App!

Description on the homepage

http://www.g-daehling.de/tempomaster/

Important NOTE

The use of the app happens at your own risk. Each user is obliged to comply with the applicable speeds. Errors at the indicated maximum speeds are possible. For resulting consequences no liability is assumed.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.94

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 4.94

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
