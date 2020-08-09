Sign in to add and modify your software
Easily avoid speed-related incidents with TempoMaster!
Now with Vmax planner
Drive any course of your choice and set up your own speed signs at home on the map.
TempoMaster is an offline GPS speedometer that displays in realtime your current car speed and the maximum allowed speed for that zone. Many navigational apps don't have speedometers included (i.e. Google Maps), thus TempoMaster is an excellent addition that helps you respect the law and avoid any radar fees.
It integrates perfectly with other navigational maps as it can be shown overlayed on top of other apps. The realtime data is provided by OpenStreetMap (OSM) and you can also make direct edits in the private Database from TempoMaster. Can be started offline and even via Bluetooth.
Features
Display of the currently driven speed
Display of the maximum permissible speed
Comparison of the two speeds
GPS Speedometer and odometer
Display either digital or analog / digital
Car finder
GPS Speedometer/Odometer is very accurate
Evaluation of the comparison of the two speeds
Speed indicator in green, yellow, red
The app works offline while driving
Additional start of another app possible
various display variants
Overlay or full screen
usable worldwide
automatic start/stop with Bluetooth
GPX tracking
GPX files of the last 20 rides available
GPX export manually or by email (own GMail account)
Map with all danger zones (e.g. speed camera, radar stations) in the OSM
Find a parked vehicle
Location transfer with prepared SMS
Optional acoustic warning
Warning when exceeding the tolerance limit
Warning when falling below the tolerance limit
Tolerance limit arbitrary selectable
Announcement of the permissible maximum speed
Never again search the car with the Car Finder
High Speed Databases
OSM database, data download directly in the app
Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH) weekly new
Evaluation of the tags maxspeed, maxspeed:forward, maxspeed:backward
Updates are only possible with free access to the OSM service
Otherwise, the status of the database remains unchanged
Update other countries with additional tool
Download additional tool on the homepage (with instructions)
Data transfer with integrated FTP module
Private database for own limit storage
Storage directly while driving
These points can also be deleted or changed
Restrictions after 14 days of trial
Tolerance until the warning is fixed at 5 km/h
Scaling of the overlays fixed at 100%
Announcement the maximum speed is eliminated
Update the OSM data only possible with additional tool
The additional tool is available free of charge
Manual mode with private database is eliminated
Some display variants removed
Car finder disabled
Additional functions (see above) deactivated
GPS Speedometer and odometer always stays active
These restrictions are eliminated in the pro version. This can be purchased in the setup menu.
Wed love to hear from you so leave a review and tell us what can I do to make this the
best GPS App!
http://www.g-daehling.de/tempomaster/
Important NOTE
The use of the app happens at your own risk. Each user is obliged to comply with the applicable speeds. Errors at the indicated maximum speeds are possible. For resulting consequences no liability is assumed.