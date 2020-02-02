X

From Zoella and A Color Story, the creators of Filmm, comes a new way to design your stories and IG feed!

Template comes loaded with one of the largest design libraries for laying out photos + videos at over 500 modern layouts. Specifically designed for stories, single-feed posts, and galleries, the app includes

100+ seamless, swipeable gallery Templates

200+ feed Templates

200+ story Templates

70+ fonts, batched by style

Custom brushes

Customizable illustrations

Get unlimited access to all 500+ Template designs, fonts, and more features to come with Template+!

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING, TERMS, & CONDITIONS

The Template+ subscription is $24.99 USD per year or $4.99 USD per month. Pricing in other countries may vary, and charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country you live in.

TEMPLATE+ YEARLY

Template+ Yearly Subscription starts with a free 3-day trial period. Once the trial is over, a recurring billing period of $24.99 per year automatically begins upon subscription. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

TEMPLATE+ MONTHLY:

Template+ Monthly Subscription enables access to all app features. A recurring billing period of $4.99 per month automatically begins upon subscription. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

Terms of Use:

https://templateapp.co/terms-of-use/

Privacy Policy:

https://templateapp.co/privacy-policy/

What's new in version 1.1

