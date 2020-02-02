From Zoella and A Color Story, the creators of Filmm, comes a new way to design your stories and IG feed!
Template comes loaded with one of the largest design libraries for laying out photos + videos at over 500 modern layouts. Specifically designed for stories, single-feed posts, and galleries, the app includes
100+ seamless, swipeable gallery Templates
200+ feed Templates
200+ story Templates
70+ fonts, batched by style
Custom brushes
Customizable illustrations
Get unlimited access to all 500+ Template designs, fonts, and more features to come with Template+!
SUBSCRIPTION PRICING, TERMS, & CONDITIONS
The Template+ subscription is $24.99 USD per year or $4.99 USD per month. Pricing in other countries may vary, and charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country you live in.
TEMPLATE+ YEARLY
Template+ Yearly Subscription starts with a free 3-day trial period. Once the trial is over, a recurring billing period of $24.99 per year automatically begins upon subscription. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.
TEMPLATE+ MONTHLY:
Template+ Monthly Subscription enables access to all app features. A recurring billing period of $4.99 per month automatically begins upon subscription. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.
Terms of Use:
https://templateapp.co/terms-of-use/
Privacy Policy:
https://templateapp.co/privacy-policy/
