Telugu Sticker For WhatsApp | WA Stickers for Android

By VVP Developers Free

Developer's Description

By VVP Developers

Telugu Stickers have great collection of Telugu Stickers so you can talk with your friends and send Telugu stickers.

Telugu WA Stickers have talkative stickers so you can lot of enjoy when use in WhatsApp with your friend and colleges.

WhatsApp Stickers that contain Telugu stickers pack.

Telugu Stickers Says

Sneham cheyi haddu leakundaa..

Manninchu moesam cheayakundaa..

Nammakaanni unchu anumaaninchakundaa..

Kalasi undu eppatiki vidipoekundaa..

Lets talk about app usage

1. Open application

2. Select WA sticker category as you like

3. Download WA stickers pack

4. And add to WhatsApp using ad WhatsApp stickers button

5. Enjoy Stickers in WA chats

Features..

1. Its free and Easy to use

2. 500 + WA Stickers

3. Just Single click to add stickers in WhatsApp

4. Great collection of stickers

5. Share stickers with friends.

6. Enjoy the app

Telugu Sticker Best application for WhatsApp.

Please download it share it with friends and college.

Thank You for supporting us!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
