Play and learn with Dipsy in Teletubbyland! Dipsy loves to be creative. Help him colour, decorate and create amazing hats. Save them and share them with family and friends.

Teletubbies has been designed to encourage young children to engage with content creatively. Full of fun and exploration, it inspires confidence and curiosity and nurtures childhood development.

Features:

Explore a beautiful, immersive, 3D world full of touch points for children to discover

Interact with iconic items from the show - the Windmill, Custard Machine, Tubby Toast, Tubby Phone, Rabbits and more

Open-ended play with hours of enjoyment

No in-app purchases or third-party advertising, so your child can play uninterrupted and at their own pace

Personal information will never be shared and COPPA compliant

Tested and loved by children

About The Teletubbies:

The timeless, unique and much-loved Teletubbies are re-imagined for a new generation. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have retained their loveable, huggable distinctive features, but offer some exciting and surprising new developments too. Dipsy is one of four in a suite of collectable apps designed and developed exclusively for Teletubbies.

Support:

If you have any questions or problems with the Dipsy app, please visit: http://www.teletubbiesapps.com/faq. We love to know what you think, so please get in touch. If your child likes our Dipsy app, please consider leaving a review.