A doctors visit at home or anywhere you go.

MyHealthTeamNow makes it easy to get in touch with a doctor. Simply open the app from anywhere using your phone, computer or mobile device. A doctor is ready to listen and care for your health needs at the push of a button. You can even get a prescription sent to your pharmacy of choice. Its health care where and when you need it!

MyHealthTeamNow doctors will diagnose and recommend treatment for issues like:

- Sore throat and stuffy nose

- Allergies

- Cold and flu symptoms

- Poison ivy

- Pink eye

- Respiratory infection

- Sinus problems

- Ear infection

And more

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Download the MyHealthTeamNow App from Google Play. You can request a virtual visit as soon as you sign up by calling your doctors office. Open the MyHealthTeamNow app to see your scheduled appointments, provide medical history and pay for the visit. Your MyHealthTeamNow visit may be covered by your health plan.

The MyHealthTeamNow doctor will talk with you about your health. They will answer your questions and recommend next steps. Your primary care doctor will be contacted about your MyHealthTeamNow visit. This ensures you get proper follow-up care by your own doctor.

HOW DOES THIS HELP ME?

MyHealthTeamNow is a service provided by your doctors office. It helps bring health care to you. Now you dont have to leave home when you are sick! You will get the care you need when you need it most.

This app allows you to:

- Sign up and verify your account

- Talk to a doctor anywhere

- Create and update your medical history

- Update personal, contact, login and billing information