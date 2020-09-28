Join or Sign In

TeleMeetUp | Video Conferencing with SWISTWIT for Android

By Ecocarrier Free

Developer's Description

By Ecocarrier

Experience the MRESENCE powered TeleMeetUp for your next Business Meeting, and enjoy the unmatched features of Realtime Native Language Chat, Whiteboarding, Unlimited Users/Meeting, and a feature for Virtual Interactions in Mixed Reality called SWISTWIT (See What I See Touch What I Touch).

The cross-platform TeleMeetup/TMUCall will let you start/join the Business Conference with any of its available versions like Web-based version, Android-based version, or iOS-based version.

Schedule the Calls on the go, start/join the Family or Business Meetings from your Mobile Browser or Native App, and experience the HD Voice and Video Calling.

Everything you want to be able to do in One Continuous Session:

Exchange the Notes, share the Flowchart Diagrams, or play the Tic Tac Toe with a two way, easy to use Whiteboarding feature; IM Chat to Communicate with your international coworkers in their native language and SWISTWIT for even more enhanced collaboration.

Additional Key Features

Cloud-based HD Calling Experience

Call Recording for Free

Ease of Use

Works over WiFi, 3G, and 4G/LTE networks

End-to-end encryption of text and video interaction (optional)

Connect with anyone with or without the app installed

Text to Text (in 84+ languages), Text to Speech, and Speech to Text Instant Messaging/Group Messaging (in 30+ languages)

SEOCS (Show Empathy over Cyberspace) - coming soon

Dial-in Access to join the Conference Call from any of 66 Countries (optional)

TeleMeetUp/TMU Call, a one-stop teleconferencing solution for distance learning, telehealth, virtual seminars, technical collaborations, teleworking, and family meetups.

For further details, upcoming features and addons, visit www.telemeetup.com.

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TMUCall/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TMUCall

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/telemeetup/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2008132017

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 2008132017

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
