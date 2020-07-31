Sign in to add and modify your software
Telangana Land Records Online Application Contains Following Info.....
* Pahani & ROR Search
* Integrated Land Search
* Sy. NO. Wise Maps
* EC
* Amendment Register
* Registration Details and etc.....
Source of Information : https://bit.ly/2XKzGxO
Disclaimer:
This android Application Contains Telangana Govt Digital Information.This App is ment for the information and awareness Purpose only. The Developer is no way Concerned with the Content & Information provided by the authorities. The Developer don't represent the government entity.