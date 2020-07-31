Telangana Land Records Info Application Contains. Information TS Land Records.

Source of Information: https://bit.ly/2XtZduR

Disclaimer:

This is not the Official App of TS Govt. This App is designed to provide useful information and contents only. The contents of the App is not belong to the Developer and the developer is no way concerned with contents of the App.

This app is purely based upon the information provided by the TS Government only and the developer do not represent the Govt entity.