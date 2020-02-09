X

Teksta/Tekno Robotic Puppy 5.0 for Android

By Genesis Industries Free

Developer's Description

By Genesis Industries

Meet Teksta, the robotic puppy who actually listens and understands you! He responds to your voice, sound, touch, and gestures. Command your puppy to walk, sit, cry, sing, and even do a back flip! Then pet him to reward him and he will happily pant.

With the Teksta APP, you can program your puppy to do even more!

App Features

Sing & Dance Make your puppy sing and dance!

Piano Compose a melody for your puppy to sing!

Bark Control Choose how often your puppy will bark!

Motion Control Choose how often your puppy will walk!

Feeding Choose different foods for your puppy to eat!

Animation Choose custom actions for your puppy!

Robotic Friends Call a puppy friend for your puppy to talk to!

Tricks Choose from a list of tricks to teach your puppy

For Best Performance:

Face your devices speaker toward Teksta

Make sure your device is not on mute and turn the volume all the way up

Turn off the other apps on your device

Make sure your environment is not too noisy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
