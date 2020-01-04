X

Tekno/Teksta 360 Puppy App for iOS

By Genesis Industries Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Genesis Industries Limited

Meet Teksta 360, the robotic puppy who actually responds like a 6 week old puppy! Teksta 360 will respond to sound and touch. Program your puppy to walk, sit, beg, bark to your voice, dance to a song, and even do a 360 degree back flip! Then pet him to reward him and he will happily pant.

With the Teksta 360 APP, you can use Augment reality to do even more!

App Features

X-ray vision look into Teksta and repair damage to keep him healthy

Play ball Toss a virtual ball and see if your puppy can catch it

Change its clotheschoose a variety of different hats, shirts, and shoes to dress him up and then take his picture!

For Best Performance:

Follow the instructions built into the app.

Turn off your puppy before you use the app.

Point your camera at the top of Teksta until you see a blue circle around the puppy. You know the AR is now working!

Avoid putting Teksta on a surface that is very busy, such as a granite counter top or similar surfaces. The app may be confused.

Turn off the other apps on your phone or tablet

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping