Meet Teksta 360, the robotic puppy who actually responds like a 6 week old puppy! Teksta 360 will respond to sound and touch. Program your puppy to walk, sit, beg, bark to your voice, dance to a song, and even do a 360 degree back flip! Then pet him to reward him and he will happily pant.

With the Teksta 360 APP, you can use Augment reality to do even more!

App Features

X-ray vision look into Teksta and repair damage to keep him healthy

Play ball Toss a virtual ball and see if your puppy can catch it

Change its clotheschoose a variety of different hats, shirts, and shoes to dress him up and then take his picture!

For Best Performance:

Follow the instructions built into the app.

Turn off your puppy before you use the app.

Point your camera at the top of Teksta until you see a blue circle around the puppy. You know the AR is now working!

Avoid putting Teksta on a surface that is very busy, such as a granite counter top or similar surfaces. The app may be confused.

Turn off the other apps on your phone or tablet