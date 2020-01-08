X

Tehran VPN - Hotspot Network Privacy & Simple VPN for Android

By Amir BIJARCHIAN Free

Developer's Description

By Amir BIJARCHIAN

Tehran VPN protects your privacy and keep you safe from 3rd party tracking

Tehran VPN hides your ip from hackers and ISP

Tehran VPN provides Internet securely and anonymously

Tehran VPN encrypts your Internet traffic

Tehran VPN unlocks access to blocked websites

Features

- No root access needed

- No registration or login required

- No credit card required

- No usage and time limit

- Easy to use just by one click

- Access to global VPN service network

What is a VPN?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a software which the user installs on their device(s) that tunnels web activity through the VPN servers, keeping data secure and encrypted. Users can choose from 100s of servers worldwide, and each VPN provider has different locations available. Without a VPN, your IP address is publicly viewable and your ISP can track and monitor your online activity. One of the best ways to ensure your online anonymity and security is by investing in a quality VPN that allows you to mask your IP and browse worry-free. A VPN is very useful as it allows you to browse safely from home or any other remote location. Another added benefit is that a VPN makes it possible to access geographically locked content. This means you can stream any online media youre interested in.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.4

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping