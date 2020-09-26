Get inspiring quotes from Teddy Roosevelt!

"There can be no greater issue than that of conservation in this country."

"The nation behaves well if it treats its natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased, and not impaired, in value."

Be inspired and gain knowledge of one of America's great presidents with this app filled with famous and wise quotes from Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt. Click Teddy's face to get a new, random quote from Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy was the 26th President of the U.S.A. and was also well known as an American statesman, author, explorer, soldier, naturalist and historian. He was a role model for many people, and his words carried a wisdom and weight that moved millions to action and reverence.

Understand what Teddy stood for by reading some of his most profound thoughts directly on your iPhone or iPad. You can even impress your friends by being able to recognize and recite his most famous quotes. This app is perfect for anyone who loves history, politics, famous people, inspirational and motivational quotes, presidential history, USA, and, of course, Teddy Roosevelt.