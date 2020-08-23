Welcome to Ted's Rainbow Leprechaun Run 2 world!

His gold treasure has been stolen and now his pot is empty.

Ted has to start a journey to find his gold.

Follow Ted through his leprechaun world, running on the rainbow, jumping from platform to platform, avoiding the clouds, the crows or the foxes.

Your goal is to make it through this crazy fantasy leprechaun world, in order to help Ted find his gold.

Tap and hold to pass under the enemies.

Tap once to jump on platforms or tap twice to jump higher.

DASH as fast as you can!

DODGE the oncoming obstacles!

Enjoy the Irish game theme!

Get as many gold coins as possible, to unlock new breathtaking worlds with new themes (raining day, raining night, snowing day, snowing night) or the second character (his girl-friend Lola).

Every new world will surprise you with different enemies.

But your journey won't be easy. There's plenty of craziness... enough to keep you entertained for hours!

- Free Download App

- Time-consuming game

- Endless fun

- Nice graphics

- Exciting sounds

Download the app today and have fun!