Get all your sport news in one place, all free.

PERSONALIZED TO YOUR INTEREST

Follow your players, teams, leagues, and sports without missing a thing. TeamX collects all the news found online and delivers it to you in one easy feed. Whether its a new highlight video, pictures of the day, or an in-depth article on your favorite team, youll find it in the app.

HUNDREDS OF PUBLICATIONS

You can also choose to subscribe to specific publications (and mute other ones) giving you granular control on the stuff that you want to see in your feed. Your news, the way you want it.

TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR NOTIFICATIONS

Lastly, TeamX also has a powerful built-in alert system. Allow push notifications, and choose how frequently you want to be alerted or notified on your phone on the most important highlights and breaking news.

SPORTS

- Basketball: NBA

- Football: NFL

- Hockey: NHL

- Soccer: FIFA, English Premier League, Serie A, Major League Soccer, Bundesliga, La Liga

- Tennis: ATP, WTA

Stay up to date with everything. Your one stop shop for sports news, videos, interviews, game analysis, opinions & highlights!

Enjoy!

Feedback? Email us! info@teamxinc.com

Visit https://teamxapp.com/ for more information.

Terms of Service - https://teamxapp.com/terms

Privacy Policy - https://teamxapp.com/privacy

