Team Collab - for Smart Teams | Work from Home for Android

By Cellapp Innovations - #apps2impact Free

Developer's Description

By Cellapp Innovations - #apps2impact

Team Collab is one of the best Slack Alternative Applications for Project Management, Team Communication, eMeetings and File Sharing.

Specifications:

1. Multiple Teams Management

2. Multiple Discussion / Meeting Threads

3. Mobile and Web Applications

4. Realtime Push Notifications with Configuration

5. File Sharing - Managed

6. Video Call and Video Conference Modules

7. Scalable with Modules.

What's new in version 3.10.4

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 3.10.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
