Team Collab is one of the best Slack Alternative Applications for Project Management, Team Communication, eMeetings and File Sharing.
Specifications:
1. Multiple Teams Management
2. Multiple Discussion / Meeting Threads
3. Mobile and Web Applications
4. Realtime Push Notifications with Configuration
5. File Sharing - Managed
6. Video Call and Video Conference Modules
7. Scalable with Modules.