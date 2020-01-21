Our company has been in the grocery business for over 75 years and spans four generations of family grocers. We are family-owned grocery stores with 11 locations in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. We aim to excel at customer service in a clean and easy to shop store. We are pleased to offer online shopping with curbside pickup at two locations. Teal's Market is a full service grocery store with meat, produce, deli, bakery, floral and gas in some locations. In addition, we have two Teal's Liquor locations and one Teal's Food & Gas station.