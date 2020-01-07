X

Teacher's Discovery - Classroom Teaching Materials for Android

By Teacher's Discovery Free

Developer's Description

By Teacher's Discovery

Teachers Discovery has been in the business of providing wacky, current educational tools and goodies for over 40 years. We started out selling T-shirts, and now we sell anything a teacher could want and need. Your classroom is your corner of the world, and we want to help make it as fun and interesting as possible.

We deploy all over the world to pack your classroom with current culture, from international destinations such as China and Mexico to locations closer to home such as Hollywood and local high school classrooms. We may not have to call celebrities to provide sound recordings of Hamlet or tour Diego Riveras original murals in Mexico to create a traveling exhibit, but were committed to giving you the best products possible. Since your students may not get the chance to go to these places or meet these people, we do everything we can to pack these interesting, real-world experiences into our products. We want your students to experience Spanish, French, German, English, Science and Social Studies as much as you do. Teaching is never business as usual, so we give you cutting-edge, eye-opening teaching tools.

In the end, teachers are candid people who know their own minds. We are always looking for your feedback and ideas. Send them in! Send us your thoughts by email, snail mail, telephone, airplane, pizza box or carrier pigeon. We treasure your input and are proud to work with you. While many of our products are teacher-created, every single one is tested, evaluated and approved by educational soldiers working in the field. Our success is built on your involvement, and we appreciate your passion for education. Your enthusiasm shows through in the products you help us create. Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping