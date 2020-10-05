Join or Sign In

Teacher's Day Photo Frames for Android

By KR Apps Free

Developer's Description

By KR Apps

Happy Teacher's Day!

Decorate your photos with latest designed FREE editor "Teachers Day Photo Frames"and create your favorite image as you like and send it to friends and family.

Teachers Day Photo Frames Highlights:

*Free Application

*Easy to use

*Attractive and Colorful new Teachers Day photo frames

*You can add your best images and fit them into Teachers Day Frames

*You can use the feature of Zoom In and Zoom Out to adjust your photographs.

*You can use the saved colorful Teachers Day photo Frames and you can share it with your friends and family.

* Happy Teachers Day Frames with different beautiful colors.

*You will have most beautiful and colorful Teachers Day frames

*You Can add text on Teachers day photo Frames .

*Different fonts Styles as well as Colors can be applied on Teachers Day Photo Frames.

Keywords:

Teachers Day Photo Frames/Teachers Day Photo Editor/Happy Teachers Day Photo Editor/Happy Teachers Day Photo Frames/Happy Teachers Day Images HD/Happy Teachers Day Greetings

Download the Teachers Day Photo Frames App for Free now and ENJOY.

If you really like this application, please Share it to your friend and family.

Rate Us

Thank you Very much for Installing.

please send your feedback and suggestions to "krappmakers@gmail.com"

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
