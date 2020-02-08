Herbert Mendo Ssegujja, better known by his stage name Teacher Mpamire is a Ugandan comedian, actor and high school teacher. He is most famous for mimicking the Ugandan president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Teacher Mpamire Comedy Videos App is a mobile android application that provides you with an up to date collection of his comedy videos.
DISCLAIMER
- This app is made for entertainment purposes.
- All rights, trademarks are owned by their respective owners/managers. Support music artists by Watching their Videos on YouTube, Purchasing Original Songs, CDs, DVDs and genuine merchandise.
- Content provided in this app is hosted by YouTube and available in the public domain.
- We do not upload videos to YouTube and do not display modified content.
- This app only customizes the videos in a more user friendly way.
Crested Developers Tech Co Ltd
Made by Ugandans(256)
