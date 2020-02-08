If you have no qualms, Tea hd TV is a solution, an app that lets you watch series and movies for free in HD.

Cinema and TV series with a very functional interface.

HD Teatv streaming is for watching movies and episodes of series in high video quality with a very simple interface,

which has nothing to envy to paid services, and without subscriptions or monthly subscriptions to any platform.

with Tea TV you get the possibility to watch a good number of its contents.

Top features :

.Extensive catalog of films and episodes of series online.

.Download the content of to your smartphone or tablet to watch it without connection.

.No speed issues: choose the connection that suits you best.

.Read any content with subtitles in Spanish, French, Italian, German ... and dozens of languages.

.Watch the trailers, read the technical sheet for each series or film, the reviews, etc.

.Move your categories or search from the integrated searcher of HD Tea TV.

Regarding copyright :

You must remember This application complies with the United States Copyright Act for Fair Use.

If you feel that there is a direct copyright infringement or trademark violation that does not follow our Fair Use Guidelines,

please contact us via email of streaming TeaTV HD, the images that we take in our application get various license-free sources especially from streming TeaTV HD lovers,

for that if there are objections, please send a message to us and soon we will update the guide and adobt me tips 2019 as soon as possible because we highly respect copyright..