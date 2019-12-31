Taxi Terry's, LLC, is a family owned taxi company in Columbia, MO. We pride ourselves on being the most professional option for transportation in Mid-Missouri. All of our vehicles are SMOKE FREE, new and clean! We offer in town flat rates for regular passengers, as well as out of town rates traveling anywhere in Missouri. Taxi Terry's has wheelchair accessible vans. We are open 24/7 365 days a year!
