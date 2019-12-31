X

Taxi Terry's for iOS

By Taxi Terry's Free

Developer's Description

By Taxi Terry's

Taxi Terry's, LLC, is a family owned taxi company in Columbia, MO. We pride ourselves on being the most professional option for transportation in Mid-Missouri. All of our vehicles are SMOKE FREE, new and clean! We offer in town flat rates for regular passengers, as well as out of town rates traveling anywhere in Missouri. Taxi Terry's has wheelchair accessible vans. We are open 24/7 365 days a year!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

