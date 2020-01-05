Simple and powerful application to estimate the fare, find taxi and navigate to destination instantly.

Now you can estimate the fare from any where to any where, with in the city, city to city and book taxi on the go. Fare meter is available now to track your price and pay only for the distance you travelled.

With this application,

- Easy searching and booking a taxi through phone call.

- Accurate estimate and top taxi services list (for a short and long trip)

- One click call to book a taxi

- Easy to track route and estimate your trip cost.

- Track your fare, route and distance through fare meter.

- List of navigation steps between source and destination.

- GPS Navigation to destination from current location

- Fare calculation based on distance traveled.

- No need to be in the app. Overlay pop for quick access to fare details during navigation.

- History provides your ride history and details of ride at any time.

- Custom fare will let you put your own price.

*Note:

- Application purely uses GPS when it didn't find internet access.

- Continuous usage of GPS can damage your battery

- This application works well with 2G/3G/LTE, Wi-Fi.

