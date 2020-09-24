Join or Sign In

Taxi Driving Simulator 3D: Snow Hill Mountain & Free Mobile Game 2016 for iOS

By Syed Shahzad Free

Developer's Description

By Syed Shahzad

Taxi Driving!! Yeah Holidays are fun, pack your bags be a tourist across Snow cape hill, frozen water lake and offroad tracks like never before..

Free, fun, Crazy, realistic driving, snow, speed and much more awaits you in this free to play Simulator Game.

Everyone love a smooth ride, but when conditions are crazy, snowy road, off-road track, slippery ways and cliff side steep roads, then your driving experience gets challenging, and to transport tourists in taxi in these conditions gets even more exhilarating, when time is limited, speed is only option but to drive with speed a& accuracy is the test.

Normal Cabs go around pick passengers and drop them but this cab will race and take every modern Taxi, its not just a game its a complete experience to take you on a highspeed ride in 2015 and very soon 2016... so fasten your seat belt and experience the craziest driving adventure yet!

It contains thrill, speed, skill and Missions to challenge you on every turn.

Features of Winter Snow Plow Truck

-- 4 Different Classic Taxi Cars

-- Snow, Cold, Ice on hill which will give you chills

-- Beautifully adjusted Car Controls

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
