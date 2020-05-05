Sign in to add and modify your software
TaxAccounts 24/7 will update you on changes in tax laws in Tanzania, accounting and auditing changes both in Tanzania and globally. You will also get access to current tax laws and other important laws for accountants, auditors and tax practitioners and summarized provisions of pronouncements by professional bodies of Accountants, external and internal auditors. The App will also provide you with updates on relevant matters affecting businesses.