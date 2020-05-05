Join or Sign In

TaxAccounts 24/7 for iOS

By Auditax International Free

Developer's Description

By Auditax International

TaxAccounts 24/7 will update you on changes in tax laws in Tanzania, accounting and auditing changes both in Tanzania and globally. You will also get access to current tax laws and other important laws for accountants, auditors and tax practitioners and summarized provisions of pronouncements by professional bodies of Accountants, external and internal auditors. The App will also provide you with updates on relevant matters affecting businesses.

What's new in version 1.03

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.03

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

