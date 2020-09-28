Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tax2290.com - File 2290 Online for Android

By ThinkTrade Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By ThinkTrade Inc.

Tax2290 is the best app to e-File your Federal Vehicle Use Tax Returns using IRS Tax Form 2290.

Tax2290 app powered by TAXEXCISE.COM, a product of THINKTRADE INC. TaxExcise.com is the 1st IRS Authorized e-file provider for the Federal Heavy Vehicle Use Tax returns. The most experienced e-file provider and top rated by The American Truckers and Owner Operators.

Tax2290 app support truckers to prepare and report heavy vehicle use taxes electronically, receive back the IRS Stamped Schedule-1 proof for 2290 payment acknowledgement immediately once IRS accepts your return Guaranteed!

Tax2290 ease your 2290 tax preparations and reporting with accurate tax math, simple steps, secured and safe filing.

Use this TAX2290 app you can report:

Form 2290, Vehicle Use Tax Return

Form 2290, VIN Correction E-file

Form 2290, Tax Amendments

Form 2290, Tax Refund Claims

One app to report all your 2290 needs!

E-FILING 2290 FEDERAL VEHICLE USE TAX:

E-Filing is the fast and best way to report 2290 taxes with the IRS. Easy and simple to use, doesnt required to have complete tax knowledge, just complete our tax interview and your 2290 is completed. By electronically reporting your 2290, Schedule -1 proof I made available immediately. No more waiting at IRS office or scheduling an appointment, e-File is always available 24X7, prepare and report from anywhere anytime.

WHAT YOU CAN DO WITH TAX2290 APP

With this Tax2290 App you can prepare and report your Federal Vehicle Use Tax Form 2290 to receive IRS stamped Schedule -1 proof which you use to renew your heavy vehicle tags, insurance plates and vehicle permits. You can also correct your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) typos; VIN Correction electronically (eFile). You could also report the changes in your already reported tax returns as Amendment; increase in Taxable Gross Weight, Increase in Mileage Use Limit. When you have a credit or owe a refund from IRS on a Sold/Traded vehicle, Low Mileage Vehicle or on a destroyed vehicle, you can add them and adjust the claim from your tax bill.

TALK TO OUR TAX EXPERTS FOR INSTANT HELP

Simple steps, quick process and easy to complete your 2290 tax return, in case of any help needed talk to our tax experts at (866) 245 3918 or write to them at support@taxexcise.com, you may also chat with our experts from http://TaxExcise.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.8.1

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 7.8.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now