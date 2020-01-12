Tattoo my photo editor is a complete editor, in which you can try out tattoos on your photos and on your body to see how they might look like.

You can find tattoos for women and tattoos for men, so you can try and tattoo lots of tattoos on your photos.

How to use the app Tattoo my photo editor:

By following some simple steps, you can try out hundreds of tattoo images on your body, which are separated by categories.

1.- The first step is to choose the photo, on which you would like to try out different tattoos. You can try with a photo of your entire body or try different tattoos on your arm, on your back, on your hand, chest, leg, wrist, neck, shoulder tattoos, foot tattoos or wherever you like. You can use the photo gallery of your phone or tablet or select the camera to take a photo at that moment.

2.- Once you have chosen your photo, you can add the tattoo you like. We have created different categories for you to choose: tribal tattoos, Maori tattoos, star tattoos, animal (cats, wolf, lions, tigers, elephants, eagles, owls, birds), rose tattoos, angel, name tattoos, 3D tattoos, butterfly, skull, dragon tattoos, flower, hearts, Japanese tattoos and much more, so many that we cannot name them all here.

3.- When choosing the tattoo designs you like, you can use the tattoo collage editor to make them bigger or smaller, change their color or even the opacity to make them look more real. If you like small tattoos, we recommend you to reduce the size of the tattoo, rotate it and position it just as you like it most.

4.- When everything is ready you can tap the finish button to download the collage or share it with your friends and your family. You can send your best tattoo photos via instant messaging apps, email, SMS, social networks, etc. You will be the envy of all your friends and your family with this tattoo game.

Main characteristics of the app Tattoo my photo editor:

- Tattoos separated by categories so that you can quickly try out the tattoo ideas you are looking for. We also have couple tattoos, best friend tattoos or even love tattoos, since we know that those are among the ones you like most.

- Complete tattoo editor, with which you can make collages with all kinds of cool tattoos for girls and boys.

- Share your edits with friends and family.

We hope you liked this tattoo app. If you liked it, we would greatly appreciate if you could give our app a positive review. This will help us to keep maintaining the app and include new improvements and features, such as adding phrases to the tattoos or even tattoo fonts you can use as a name tattoo.

Legal notice/Disclaimer:

All designs used on this app have been created by exclusive designers for Reticode, therefore the commercial use of any image included in the program is prohibited without the previous authorization of Reticode.

For some designs we have used images from public domain since they are not identified in any way that indicates the existence of exploitation rights reserved thereon.

Any natural or legal person who was the owner of any images contained herein, may accredit through reticode@gmail.com, committing to the immediate withdrawal of the image after verification, if necessary, ownership of the image or protected sentence.