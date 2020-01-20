Have Fun and Try Beautiful Tattoo Designs without having to go through the physical pains to your body.

Tattoo My Photo : Girls Tattoo Design App & Tattoo Simulator is one of the best tattoo design apps

Main Features:

Contains a collection of hundreds of cute and beautiful tattoo designs.

Variety type of designs (butterfly tattoo, dragon tattoo, henna tattoo, wrist tattoos, wolf tattoo, rose tattoo, flower tattoo designs and more)

Over 50 free tattoo fonts

Professionally designed cute tattoo art

You can try different tattoos on your body just for fun

It's a Virtual tattoo maker You can try out many tattoos together on single picture to design your own tattoo

You can put tattoos anywhere you like on your body and show off

You can make name tattoo on hand or any other body part with cute tattoo font style for name

Easy-to-use single tap operation: rotate, resize and also change color as you like.

You can zoom in, zoom out and move the selected tattoo sticker.

The tattoo image result do not look like fake tattoos effect on photo, do not worry and try.

No registration is required, It's Free and there are no limitations to use.

Additional Features:

The App is a tattoo sticker photo editor that provides other Photo editing tools like Photo filters and effects tag add option and text tools

Can be used to get tattoo ideas and learn how to draw tattoos step by step easy

Can be used as tattoo design games for kids especially little girls

Can Be used for Tattoo Lettering Design Inspiration using the text tool in the app

How It Works ?

After selecting a photo from your phone gallery You will be directed to the Tattoo creator Page

Select the tattoo you like, and easily place it on your photo.

Select Text option to use the text tattoo generator to write tattoo name on hand

Save it to your phone gallery

Or Share your photo with your friends via social media

So Don't miss out on all the fun you can get through the app, get it now it's and start begin to add add tattoos to your photos it's All Free and very easy to use.

Download Tattoo on My Photo : Girls Tattoo Design App & Tattoo Simulator and become tattoo artist now !!!

We are constantly working on making the content and functionality of our apps better. We are always excited to hear from you! If you have any feedback, questions, or concerns, please share with us.