Be Investment ready in minutes by signing up with Tata Capitals Moneyfy.

Moneyfy offers goal-based Investment options, where you can set up goals & achieve them by investing either through SIP or lump sum money.

You can set up any of the following goals and start investing right away

- Purchase your dream home

- Invest to buy a car

- Checking off a dream vacation

- Funding higher education

- Enjoying a carefree retirement

- Funding a big fat wedding

- Building wealth = Financial freedom

- Bringing your custom goals to life

Benefits of Mutual Funds

- Instant Redemption: Invest wisely in liquid funds and redeem instantly up to Rs. 50,000

- The Diversification Advantage: Mitigate your risks by diversifying your Mutual Fund portfolio.

- Tax-Efficiency: Avail up to a maximum of Rs.1.5 Lakhs of Tax deductions by investing in ELSS

New to Investment?

Use the Moneyfy app to start your investment journey. We are here to make Mutual Fund investment simpler & transparent for you. We top this up with several Investing options to give you a great Investment experience.

You can invest in Various Type of Funds

- Top-Rated Funds (Morning Star & Value Research)

- Tax-Saver Funds (ELSS)

- Invest in Gold Funds

- SIP starting with as low as Rs.500

- Invest in:

a. large companies

b. mid-sized companies

c. companies across all sizes

d. small-sized companies

e. Balanced Funds

SIP or Systematic Investment Plan

Make pay day your SIP Day by investing in SIP every month! Moneyfy app lets you easily track monthly SIP investments in real-time and if you wish to estimate return on your SIP, use our SIP calculator

Tax-Saving Mutual Funds

Invest in Tax saving mutual funds or ELSS and save tax under Section 80C.

Already Investing in Mutual Fund?

We provide full-service capability on mutual funds across equity, debt and hybrid categories. You will be able to conduct the following types of transactions on the platform:

- Lump Sum Purchase and Redemptions

- SIP - Systematic Investment plans

- STP - Systematic Transfer plans

- SWP - Systematic Withdrawal plans

- MF Scanner: a DIY feature with which you can Build and Optimise your Mutual Fund Portfolio Yourself on the Following Basis -

- Category & Sub Category of the fund

- Rating Morning Star & Value Research Individually and Separately

- Risk Rating

- Tax Benefits

- Fund Size

- By AMC

- By Fund Manager

- Minimum SIP Amount

Create a Mutual Fund Portfolio that Suits You

Choose among the leading Mutual Fund houses to invest in:

- AXIS Mutual Fund

- Baroda MF

- Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund

- BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

- BOI Axa Mutual Fund

- Canara Robeco MF

- DHFL PGIM Mutual Fund

- DSP Mutual Fund

- Edelweiss Mutual Fund

- Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

- HDFC Mutual Fund

- HSBC MF

- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

- IDBI MF

- IDFC Mutual Fund

- Indiabulls MF

- Invesco MF

- JM Financial MF

- Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

- L&T Mutual Fund

- LIC Mutual Fund

- Mirae Asset Global MF

- PPFAS Mutual Fund

- Principal MF

- Reliance Capital MF

- SBI Mutual Fund

- Sundaram MF

- Tata Mutual Fund

- Taurus MF

- UTI Mutual Fund

- Union Mutual Fund

- Yes Mutual Fund

Types of Mutual Funds Offered by Us:

- Large Cap

- Small Cap

- Mid Cap

- Multi Cap

- ELSS Tax saving

- Liquid funds

- Banking & PSU Debt fund

- Credit Risk Fund

- Low Duration Fund

Mutual Fund Comparison Made Easy

Moneyfy enables you to analyse and compare mutual funds and helps you get make an informed decision.

Other Features:

Calculators

- Investment Calculator

- EMI Calculator

- Insurance Calculator

Moneyfy Platform Provides Loan Products across the Following:

- Home Loan

- Personal Loan

- Business Loan

- User Car Loan

- Two-Wheeler Loan

- Loan against Property (LAP)

Insurance

Moneyfy Platform offers Life Insurance & General Insurance