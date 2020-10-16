Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tassa.fi Finland for iOS

By Adfore Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Adfore Technologies

Tassa.fi Finland locates shops, services, events and more - anywhere in Finland. Find addresses, opening hours, routes, and keep up with local weather and road conditions.

By allowing push notifications you will be kept up-to-date when your favorite places have new messages posted, even in real-time. Save your address, and you will receive local weather warnings; mark a shop as a favorite, and you will be notified when it has new adverts; save a traffic measurement point, and you will be notified of traffic jams. All this without even having to open the application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now