Tassa.fi Finland locates shops, services, events and more - anywhere in Finland. Find addresses, opening hours, routes, and keep up with local weather and road conditions.
By allowing push notifications you will be kept up-to-date when your favorite places have new messages posted, even in real-time. Save your address, and you will receive local weather warnings; mark a shop as a favorite, and you will be notified when it has new adverts; save a traffic measurement point, and you will be notified of traffic jams. All this without even having to open the application.