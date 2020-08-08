Join or Sign In

Tasks: Smart Lists & Reminders for iOS

By Mustafa Yusuf Free

Developer's Description

By Mustafa Yusuf

Tasks dont always have binary states, theyre not necessarily just `To-do` or `Done`, maybe youre working on it right now or its a pending review. Modern task managers are just digital to-do lists, but your modern life is not so binary. Thats where Tasks can give your productivity a boost!

Tasks makes it extremely easy to:

Create tasks with automatic date detection and tag suggestions

View all your tasks in an organised manner

Create multiple projects and track them

Collaborate on projects with users

Organise your lists with tags

FEATURES

Organize tasks into projects

Add tags to your tasks

Flexible! Create a project and have your own custom processes like Todo, In Progress, Check, Done!

Add images, notes and more to your tasks for more detailed information.

Share your projects! Collaborate in real-time with others.

iCloud sync support

Import your existing reminders

Import your checklists from notes

BEST IN CLASS PLATFORM FEATURES

Dynamic type accessibility support

Dark mode

Drag and drop (even multiple tasks at once!)

Keyboard support

Trackpad and mouse support

Multiple windows on iPadOS

And much more!

TASKS FOR ALL YOUR DEVICES

Tasks is a one time purchase across all of your Apple devices, including the Mac app which is launching soon!

QUESTIONS?

If you have any questions, or run into any trouble, please contact us. We would love to help you out.

Privacy Policy - https://mufasayc.com/thetasksapp/privacy

Terms of Use - https://mufasayc.com/thetasksapp/terms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.5

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
