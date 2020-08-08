Sign in to add and modify your software
Tasks dont always have binary states, theyre not necessarily just `To-do` or `Done`, maybe youre working on it right now or its a pending review. Modern task managers are just digital to-do lists, but your modern life is not so binary. Thats where Tasks can give your productivity a boost!
Tasks makes it extremely easy to:
Create tasks with automatic date detection and tag suggestions
View all your tasks in an organised manner
Create multiple projects and track them
Collaborate on projects with users
Organise your lists with tags
FEATURES
Organize tasks into projects
Add tags to your tasks
Flexible! Create a project and have your own custom processes like Todo, In Progress, Check, Done!
Add images, notes and more to your tasks for more detailed information.
Share your projects! Collaborate in real-time with others.
iCloud sync support
Import your existing reminders
Import your checklists from notes
BEST IN CLASS PLATFORM FEATURES
Dynamic type accessibility support
Dark mode
Drag and drop (even multiple tasks at once!)
Keyboard support
Trackpad and mouse support
Multiple windows on iPadOS
And much more!
TASKS FOR ALL YOUR DEVICES
Tasks is a one time purchase across all of your Apple devices, including the Mac app which is launching soon!
QUESTIONS?
If you have any questions, or run into any trouble, please contact us. We would love to help you out.
Privacy Policy - https://mufasayc.com/thetasksapp/privacy
Terms of Use - https://mufasayc.com/thetasksapp/terms