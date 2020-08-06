TaskFlow is a personal productivity application that allows room-keepers to consult and check off the tasks which are planned from the ReCreateX enterprise application. The app also provides an overview of infrastructure bookings and related activities.

Consult your planned tasks and take actions to follow-up on them.

View month planning of your tasks.

Consult month view of infrastructure bookings.

Consult bookings that have tasks assigned to you.

Organise task list and bookings overview by applying various filters.

Get notifications about your tasks and bookings related to your tasks.

Add comments that can be viewed by the task planner.

Clean and intuitive interface that keeps you focused on the tasks of the day.

- Special requirements -

TaskFlow is an enterprise application and requires installation of ReCreateX as a pre-requisite of using it.