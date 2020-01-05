X

Tarot of Money & Finance - Free Tarot Card Reading for Android

RedAppz

Developer's Description

By RedAppz

Tarot of Money is a free card reading app to get answers on your financial life and to explore your future. Discover accurate tarot predictions and psychic reading for your current situation. Observe your money issues with a new perspective whether they are related to your good fortune, career or personal life. The revelations of tarot cards will surprise you.

Will my finances improve soon?

What will bring in more money?

How can I unlock my situation?

What is my true relationship with money?

How does it work?

1. Choose a question or a theme for your spread

2. Pick your cards from the deck (1, 3 or 5 cards readings)

3. Discover the meaning of the tarot cards

4. Get daily suggestions about your money and finance

Features

Select your tarot card from the 22 Major Arcana

Beautiful cards illustrations including Tarot of Marseille

Get extra info from your cards: keywords, colors and zodiac influence

Multiple readings according to your preferences

5 cards traditional fortune telling

3 cards tarot to address a specific money issue or a financial project

1 card psychic reading to get practical suggestions

Illustrations: Tarot de Marseille, Nicolas Conver: www.wischik.com/lu/tarot/

CBD Tarot de Marseille, Yoav Ben-Dov: www.cbdtarot.com

If you have any question: hello@redappz.com

version 1.4.3.3

Release January 5, 2020
January 5, 2020
1.4.3.3

Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

