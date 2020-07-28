Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TapTalk.io for iOS

By PT. Tap Talk Teknologi Free

Developer's Description

By PT. Tap Talk Teknologi

TapTalk.io is a complete chat platform for your mobile apps. Aims to connecting people through chat with smooth experience and provide full-featured chat and messaging in a snap.

Chat & Messaging

From deliver real-time updates, provide typing signals from user writing messages, track read status of messages sent to other users, keep track of user that last active on a chat window, until secure messages using built-in encryption, all provided by TapTalk.io to deliver best experience for user.

Fully Customizable

Customize your conversation with your own preference, you can create your own customize chat bubble to be used on TapTalk.io

Moderation & Data

Proactively monitor and moderate conversations, control the number of messages user can send in succession in any channel, profanity filters to replace of block profanity using custom keyword and provide built-in analytics to keep track of active users and concurrent connections in real time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now