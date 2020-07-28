TapTalk.io is a complete chat platform for your mobile apps. Aims to connecting people through chat with smooth experience and provide full-featured chat and messaging in a snap.

Chat & Messaging

From deliver real-time updates, provide typing signals from user writing messages, track read status of messages sent to other users, keep track of user that last active on a chat window, until secure messages using built-in encryption, all provided by TapTalk.io to deliver best experience for user.

Fully Customizable

Customize your conversation with your own preference, you can create your own customize chat bubble to be used on TapTalk.io

Moderation & Data

Proactively monitor and moderate conversations, control the number of messages user can send in succession in any channel, profanity filters to replace of block profanity using custom keyword and provide built-in analytics to keep track of active users and concurrent connections in real time.