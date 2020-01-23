X

Tap & Crocodle Roulette for iOS

By Aoi Sora Free

Developer's Description

By Aoi Sora

Tap & Crocodle Roulette is a funny game for you and friends to play in party!

Are you getting bored of party? Or do you just want an excitement?

Tap & Crocodle Roulette : Who Will Be The Lucky(Finger Chooser, Tap Roulette, Random Maker) is free.

Start an exciting and surprising party game with your friends.

Touch - Tap Roulette : Decisions Maker is fast and fun game starts with just two or more fingers.

If you have multiple fingers, pull them randomly.

I can set the number of people to win a bet

Tap & Crocodle Roulette : Decisions Maker Edition is like drawing straws.

Each friend puts a finger down on the screen and one will be selected.

Use it to make decisions like who has to take out the garbage, or where to eat lunch.

Let's find out the name in the end! And who is loser?

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
