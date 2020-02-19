X

Tank.io - Destroy Everything for iOS

By Studio Billion Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi Free

Developer's Description

By Studio Billion Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi

A beautiful map where you can battle with other players. Crush everything you come across.

THE POWER OF THE MISSILES

Don't stick to smashing! You can also blow everything up while keeping your distance. Use your missile and keep smashing everything up!

KEEP GROWING

You grow up with every object you smash or blow up. The bigger you get, more fearless you will be!

NEW TANKS AND MISSILES

Keep playing and show your true power with the new Tanks and Missiles that you can buy. Very soon! wait for the updates.

THE BIGGEST OF EVERYTHING

Become the first on the leaderboard and show everybody your powerful side!

Download Now and Start Playing!

