Tank Cube.IO Survival for Android

By Survival Worlds Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Survival Worlds Apps

Tank Cube.io is new 2d action arcade survival game.

Control your war tank io cell and shoot in other players to get more score!

You can evolve if you collect more scores and grow up!

Other tank will be trying to shoot in you!

Beware of tanks!

Survive and collect score. Upgrade your tank and bullets!

+ Simple one touch control, Tank Cube.io made addictive gameplay!

+ Use weapons to survive!

+ Different tank level with weapons!

+ Avoid bombs at battle field

Enjoy new Tank Cube.io survival game! Play with friends!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

