Tank Cube.io is new 2d action arcade survival game.

Control your war tank io cell and shoot in other players to get more score!

You can evolve if you collect more scores and grow up!

Other tank will be trying to shoot in you!

Beware of tanks!

Survive and collect score. Upgrade your tank and bullets!

+ Simple one touch control, Tank Cube.io made addictive gameplay!

+ Use weapons to survive!

+ Different tank level with weapons!

+ Avoid bombs at battle field

Enjoy new Tank Cube.io survival game! Play with friends!