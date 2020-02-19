X

Tank Attack 2 | Tanks 2D | Tank battles for Android

Welcome to the fascinating world of tanks! In this game you have to fight with enemy tanks like Panther, Tiger, Maus and go through difficult levels!

Soviet tanks like T-34, KV-2 and IS-7 will be available for you to purchase and improve!

Game features:

* Pleasant gameplay

* Nice graphics

* 2 types of location

* 7 enemy and 8 Soviet tanks.

* Ability to improve the tank.

Have a nice game!

What's new in version 1.0.0.9

