Welcome to the fascinating world of tanks! In this game you have to fight with enemy tanks like Panther, Tiger, Maus and go through difficult levels!

Soviet tanks like T-34, KV-2 and IS-7 will be available for you to purchase and improve!

Game features:

* Pleasant gameplay

* Nice graphics

* 2 types of location

* 7 enemy and 8 Soviet tanks.

* Ability to improve the tank.

Have a nice game!