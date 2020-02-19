Welcome to the fascinating world of tanks! In this game you have to fight with enemy tanks like Panther, Tiger, Maus and go through difficult levels!
Soviet tanks like T-34, KV-2 and IS-7 will be available for you to purchase and improve!
Game features:
* Pleasant gameplay
* Nice graphics
* 2 types of location
* 7 enemy and 8 Soviet tanks.
* Ability to improve the tank.
Have a nice game!
