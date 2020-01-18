X

With the Tamp & Tap mobile app, ordering food for takeout has never been easier. Scroll through our easy-to-navigate menu, select the dishes that strike your fancy, specify any special instructions, submit your payment information securely - and then sit back! A push notification will alert you when your order will be ready.

Your ideal meal is just a few taps away. Download the Tamp & Tap app free for iPhone today.

With the Tamp & Tap app you can:

- Browse the restaurant menu and see all customizable options up front

- View the restaurant location, hours, and contact information

- Select from saved delivery addresses

- Place future food orders up to seven days in advance

- Store credit card information securely

- Check out faster with Apple Pay

What's new in version 2.6.5

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 2.6.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

